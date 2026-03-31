SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 285,288 Shares of Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 2,834.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 285,288 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Invesco Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IVZ opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 6.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Invesco from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.46.

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Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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