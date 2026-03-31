Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 145,214 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145,214 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,721,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,728,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,657,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,984,000 after purchasing an additional 527,803 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,535,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,088 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,814,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,391,000 after buying an additional 63,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,693,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,758,000 after buying an additional 38,589 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $86.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.76. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

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