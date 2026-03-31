Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Update

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,926 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the February 26th total of 10,641 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,656 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Innovative Food Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IVFH opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Innovative Food has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.88.
About Innovative Food
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