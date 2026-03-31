Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Update

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,926 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the February 26th total of 10,641 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,656 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Innovative Food Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IVFH opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Innovative Food has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

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Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, freshly prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, and curated food gift baskets and gift boxes, as well as a full range of food subscription based offerings.

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