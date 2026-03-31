Royal Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

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Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $224.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $202.96 and a 52 week high of $244.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.22 and a 200 day moving average of $220.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are less sensitive to economic cycles. It includes manufacturers and distributors of food, beverages, and tobacco, as well as producers of nondurable household goods and personal products.

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