LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Update

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 71,269 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the February 26th total of 82,965 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 752,639 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Trading Up 1.2%

OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $105.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.84. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 1 year low of $101.80 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day moving average of $133.78.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DZ Bank upgraded shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

(Get Free Report)

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a French multinational luxury goods conglomerate that designs, produces and sells high-end products across multiple luxury segments. Formed through the 1987 merger of fashion house Louis Vuitton and the wine and spirits group Moët Hennessy, the company is headquartered in Paris and is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Arnault. LVMH’s organization centers on a portfolio of maisons that operate with a degree of independence under centralized strategic oversight.

The company’s principal activities span fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, watches and jewelry, and selective retailing.

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