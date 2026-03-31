Raub Brock Capital Management LP Decreases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,424 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 16.8% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $75,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 249.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.27 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $98.04. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.52.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2828 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

Further Reading

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