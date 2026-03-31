Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Posts Earnings Results

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, reports.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Down 1.7%

NDM stock opened at C$1.77 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$4.19. The stock has a market cap of C$977.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of -1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

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Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

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Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty’s principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska -based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 1,840 mineral claims in Southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project.

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