Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Posts Earnings Results

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, reports.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Down 1.7%
NDM stock opened at C$1.77 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$4.19. The stock has a market cap of C$977.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of -1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 3.93.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile
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