YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,528,190 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 26th total of 6,497,482 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,928,956 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF stock. Winnow Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the period. YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF accounts for 0.8% of Winnow Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Winnow Wealth LLC owned about 0.19% of YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of YMAX stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a yield of 4,317.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th.

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in shares of other YieldMax ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains on select securities through a synthetic covered call strategy. YMAX was launched on Jan 16, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

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