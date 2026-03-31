Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $45,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Lam Research by 590.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50,933 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 89,856 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 30.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 34,147 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,912.50. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of LRCX opened at $199.93 on Tuesday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $256.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Evercore set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.35.

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Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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