Saxony Capital Management LLC Has $6 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Saxony Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 3.7% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.33. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $75.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2278 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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