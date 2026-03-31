Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 9,119 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $2,130,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,918,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,444,000 after buying an additional 3,230,070 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,974,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,663,000 after buying an additional 1,205,105 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,676,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,848,000 after buying an additional 58,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,583,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,011,000 after buying an additional 79,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $134.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.92 and a 200-day moving average of $141.41. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $149.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.