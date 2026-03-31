Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $3.65 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.23. The company has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.15 and a 12 month high of $101.46.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

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