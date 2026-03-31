Short Interest in Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Increases By 21.0%

Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 89,125 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the February 26th total of 73,685 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,717 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.8 days.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MTPOF opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. Metropolitan Bank & Trust has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

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About Metropolitan Bank & Trust

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Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, commonly known as Metrobank, is a leading universal bank in the Philippines offering a full range of financial products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients. The bank’s core activities include deposit-taking, consumer and commercial lending, cash management, trade finance, treasury and foreign exchange services. Through its digital banking platforms and extensive branch network, Metrobank provides retail banking, wealth management, payment solutions, remittance services and electronic banking to meet the evolving needs of its diverse client base.

Founded in 1962 by Dr.

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