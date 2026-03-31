J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $138.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 5.60%.

J.Jill Stock Performance

J.Jill stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JILL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research cut their target price on J.Jill from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in J.Jill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in J.Jill by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in J.Jill by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill is a women’s apparel retailer specializing in modern, versatile clothing and accessories. The company designs and markets a range of products that emphasize comfort and style, including knitwear, woven tops, pants, dresses, outerwear, jewelry, and footwear. Through its in-house design team, J.Jill focuses on creating seasonal collections that appeal to women seeking effortless, mix-and-match wardrobes.

Products are sold through a multi-channel distribution network comprising company-operated boutiques, e-commerce platforms, and catalog sales.

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