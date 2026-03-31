WealthNavi Inc. Acquires 62,612 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,612 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.4% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WealthNavi Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $385,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $634.93 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $700.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $681.06 and its 200-day moving average is $679.87. The company has a market capitalization of $697.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Trending Headlines about iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Positive Sentiment: U.S. futures jumped after comments suggesting a possible move to end the Iran conflict, supporting a short‑term risk‑on bounce that may stabilize IVV. Read More.

U.S. futures jumped after comments suggesting a possible move to end the Iran conflict, supporting a short‑term risk‑on bounce that may stabilize IVV. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The S&P 500 earnings yield rose above 5%, implying cheaper aggregate valuations and a potential support level for equities if earnings hold — a constructive backdrop for IVV over time. Read More.

The S&P 500 earnings yield rose above 5%, implying cheaper aggregate valuations and a potential support level for equities if earnings hold — a constructive backdrop for IVV over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: An institutional buyer (Baron Wealth Management) increased its IVV stake, a small vote of confidence from a portfolio manager that may signal index exposure demand. Read More.

An institutional buyer (Baron Wealth Management) increased its IVV stake, a small vote of confidence from a portfolio manager that may signal index exposure demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street still maintains year‑end S&P price targets near prior consensus (around 7,700), indicating some strategists view current weakness as pullback rather than a durable trend — mixed for IVV near term. Read More.

Wall Street still maintains year‑end S&P price targets near prior consensus (around 7,700), indicating some strategists view current weakness as pullback rather than a durable trend — mixed for IVV near term. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector rotation stories (e.g., REITs yielding above 10‑year Treasuries) may redirect flows within the market; that could mute IVV’s recovery if investors overweight yield sectors. Read More.

Sector rotation stories (e.g., REITs yielding above 10‑year Treasuries) may redirect flows within the market; that could mute IVV’s recovery if investors overweight yield sectors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Major selloff drivers: Reuters reports the S&P 500 is closing its worst quarter in four years as inflation and the Iran war rattle markets — core reason IVV is lower today. Read More.

Major selloff drivers: Reuters reports the S&P 500 is closing its worst quarter in four years as inflation and the Iran war rattle markets — core reason IVV is lower today. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn of further downside (Evercore’s view the S&P could slip to ~6,150) and technicals have flashed a death cross, both raising the risk of more near‑term weakness for IVV. Read More. Read More.

Analysts warn of further downside (Evercore’s view the S&P could slip to ~6,150) and technicals have flashed a death cross, both raising the risk of more near‑term weakness for IVV. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rising oil (above $100/bbl) and renewed inflation fears increase recession and rate‑hike concerns, pressuring broad indexes and IVV. Read More.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.