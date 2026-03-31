Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 5,374 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 761,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,285,000 after buying an additional 67,412 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Asempa Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $880,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The company has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.72.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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