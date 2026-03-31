Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 14,611 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,611 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up 1.7% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock opened at $426.71 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22. The firm has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 110.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $499.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total value of $3,297,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,254.29. This represents a 42.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total transaction of $204,032.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,768.36. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 129,069 shares of company stock worth $60,779,964 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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