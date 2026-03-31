Professional Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 8,961 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 14.1% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $69,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.23. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.15 and a 52 week high of $101.46.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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