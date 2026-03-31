Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 11,925 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.0% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $10,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 2.1%

BATS:MTUM opened at $230.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.65. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $171.51 and a 12 month high of $262.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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