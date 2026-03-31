Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Stake in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1,557.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Ventas by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $801,606.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,114,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,515,880.44. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,020,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 72,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,175. This trade represents a 32.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,106 shares of company stock worth $6,931,397. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.67. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 150.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of ($1,229.71) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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