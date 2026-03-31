Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,648,043 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the February 26th total of 1,400,570 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,259.7 days.

Rightmove Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVF opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

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About Rightmove

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Rightmove plc operates the United Kingdom’s largest online property portal, connecting home buyers, sellers and renters with estate agents and developers through its flagship Rightmove.co.uk website and mobile applications. The company aggregates residential and commercial property listings across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, offering search filters for price, location, property type and new-build developments. In addition to listings, Rightmove delivers data-driven insights such as the Rightmove House Price Index and performance analytics, helping industry professionals optimize their marketing strategies and generate high-quality leads.

Launched in 2000 by a consortium of leading UK estate agencies, Rightmove established itself as a market innovator in online real estate services.

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