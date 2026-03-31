Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,387 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the February 26th total of 24,744 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,350 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Tenet Fintech Group Stock Up 5.5%
Shares of OTCMKTS:PKKFF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Tenet Fintech Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
About Tenet Fintech Group
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