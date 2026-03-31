Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,387 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the February 26th total of 24,744 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,350 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tenet Fintech Group Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKKFF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Tenet Fintech Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

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Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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