Next PLC (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Short Interest Update

Next PLC (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,123 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 26th total of 3,673 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,201 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Next Stock Performance

Shares of NXGPY opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Next has a 12-month low of $67.72 and a 12-month high of $101.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.66.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXGPY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Next from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Next from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Next currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Next

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Next is a UK-based retail group best known for its clothing, footwear and homeware offerings sold through a combination of physical stores, online channels and catalog services. The company markets predominantly its own-label fashion and lifestyle ranges across women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, together with footwear, accessories and home products. Its multi-channel model aims to integrate in-store merchandising with e-commerce and direct-to-consumer catalogue sales to reach a broad customer base.

Operations combine a network of domestic stores in the UK with international presence delivered largely through franchise and partner arrangements, plus a global e-commerce platform that ships to multiple markets.

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