Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0144 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

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Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

AVAL opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 5.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

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Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a leading Colombian financial holding company that offers a diversified range of banking and financial services across Latin America. As one of the largest financial conglomerates in Colombia, Grupo Aval provides commercial and retail banking, leasing, insurance brokerage, pension fund management and investment banking through its principal subsidiaries.

Its core banking operations are conducted through a network of well-established institutions, including Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas, which together serve individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporate clients.

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