Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $380.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

ROK has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus raised Rockwell Automation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.22.

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Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $348.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.91. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $438.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.21, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,479.77. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total value of $812,599.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,217.32. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,228 shares of company stock valued at $19,992,391. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 61,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127,733 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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