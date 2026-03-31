Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.13), FiscalAI reports.

Palvella Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:PVLA opened at $110.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.08 and a beta of -0.30. Palvella Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $151.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day moving average of $91.17.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PVLA shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Palvella Therapeutics from $148.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Palvella Therapeutics from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kathleen Goin sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $507,592.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George M. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 187,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,396,375. The trade was a 2.18% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palvella Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palvella Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palvella Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PVLA) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small‐molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil‐ and complement‐mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella’s pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

Further Reading

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