Block (NYSE:XYZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on XYZ. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Block to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Block from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Block from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.72.

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Block Stock Performance

Shares of XYZ opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Block has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.87.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Block will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,101 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $70,441.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 271,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,858.72. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 10,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $517,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 503,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,189,200. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,352 shares of company stock worth $1,165,720. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYZ. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Block (NYSE:XYZ) is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block’s portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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