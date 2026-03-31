Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Sigma Lithium had a negative net margin of 24.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million.
Here are the key takeaways from Sigma Lithium’s conference call:
- Sigma signed material offtakes and prepayments totaling about $146 million in 2025 (including a $96M one-year prepayment and a $50M three‑year prepayment) and expects an additional $100 million prepayment to help repay shareholder debt and fund growth.
- The company generated strong cash flow (Q4 2025 cash from operations ~$31 million), repaid ~60% of short‑term debt and ~35% of total debt in 2025, and entered 2026 with improved liquidity and further cash inflows expected in Q2.
- Management created a new revenue stream by reprocessing dry‑stack tailings into high‑purity lithium fines (the “sustainability premium”), which materially supported revenues and cash generation (including ~$30 million in early 2026 sales).
- Production declined 24% year‑over‑year to ~183,000 tonnes in 2025 due to a full mining restructure, and full‑year revenues fell ~27%, creating near‑term volume and revenue risk during the ramp‑up.
- Sigma plans rapid, capital‑efficient expansion (Plant 2 commissioning targeted early 2027, ~$80M CapEx; Plant 3 ~$100M) to reach up to ~770kt capacity, with management projecting substantial free cash flow upside if ramp and prices hold.
Sigma Lithium Price Performance
NASDAQ SGML opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Sigma Lithium has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.09, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Sigma Lithium News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Signed US$146M offtake deals and reported strong operating cash generation (US$31M in 4Q25) with expected meaningful cash inflows in 1Q and 2Q 2026 — supports near-term revenue and liquidity. Newsfile: Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Remobilization of mine operations and restart of sales of its primary product have resumed commercial shipments — a key operational de‑risking event that underpins the cash flow outlook. Benzinga: Why Are Shares Trading Higher?
- Positive Sentiment: Company says it reduced debt materially and expects operating cash to grow sequentially (management guided toward substantially larger cash from ops in coming quarters), improving leverage risk. MSN: Increases cash flow, reduces debt
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials, slide deck and call transcript are available for details on production, costs and guidance — useful for model updates. Press Release / Slide Deck Seeking Alpha: Call Transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Market positioning: reports of short-covering and strong institutional ownership (~65%) may amplify upside on positive operational/cash surprises. MarketBeat: SGML overview
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss: reported EPS of ($0.22) vs. ($0.12) expected; negative net margin and ROE persist, and liquidity ratios remain weak — ongoing profitability and balance‑sheet risk until cash generation is sustained. MarketBeat: Earnings / Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst stance is mixed (consensus near Hold) and technical resistance / short-seller activity could cap gains; operational recovery must translate to durable margins to justify a higher valuation. MarketBeat: Analyst coverage
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SGML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut Sigma Lithium from an “overweight” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.
View Our Latest Research Report on Sigma Lithium
Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 7,339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Sigma Lithium by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sigma Lithium Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the sustainable production of battery-grade lithium from hard rock deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the Grota do Cirilo lithium project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Grota do Cirilo comprises a fully permitted, low-altitude spodumene mine and processing plant designed to produce high-purity lithium concentrate and downstream lithium hydroxide for the global electric vehicle and energy storage markets.
Since its founding in 2018, Sigma Lithium has pursued a vertically integrated approach, overseeing each stage of production from ore extraction and beneficiation to chemical conversion.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.