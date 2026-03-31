Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Stock Price

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $344.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corpay from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corpay in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corpay from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

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Corpay Price Performance

NYSE CPAY opened at $290.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.88. Corpay has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $361.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. Corpay had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $610,063.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,857. This trade represents a 43.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corpay

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 4,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Corpay during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corpay

(Get Free Report)

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

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