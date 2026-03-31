Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Announces Earnings Results

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.12), FiscalAI reports. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The company had revenue of $29.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million.

Boston Omaha Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:BOC opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Boston Omaha has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

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Institutional Trading of Boston Omaha

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Boston Omaha in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BOC

Boston Omaha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Since its founding in 2015, the company has focused on acquiring and operating growth-oriented businesses in industries with attractive demand characteristics. Boston Omaha’s diversified platform includes middle-mile fiber networks, greenhouse agriculture operations and automotive finance services.

In its telecommunications segment, Boston Omaha develops and operates fiber-based, middle-mile networks that connect carriers, internet service providers and enterprise customers.

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