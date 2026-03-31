AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Short Interest Up 33.6% in March

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,014 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the February 26th total of 3,005 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,704 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:QPX opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.34 million, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

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Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Encompass More Asset Management raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 241,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 81,445 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $785,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 70,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

About AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF

The AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (QPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to maximize long-term growth through equity exposure while tactically managing downside risk. QPX was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

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