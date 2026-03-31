YHN Acquisition I (NASDAQ:YHNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

YHN Acquisition I (NASDAQ:YHNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

YHN Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of YHN Acquisition I stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. YHN Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On YHN Acquisition I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of YHN Acquisition I by 33.7% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 673,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 169,637 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YHN Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth $3,223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of YHN Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at about $3,599,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of YHN Acquisition I in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on YHN Acquisition I

About YHN Acquisition I

(Get Free Report)

YH Acquisition I Co is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker YHNA. As a blank‐check vehicle, the company was formed to effect one or more business combinations, mergers, share exchanges or similar transactions with one or more operating businesses or assets. It does not have operations of its own and holds its proceeds in a trust account until completion of a qualifying transaction.

The firm’s sponsor, YH Capital Partners, brings experience in growth capital and private equity investing across technology, consumer, and industrial sectors.

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