Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Corning (NYSE:GLW)

Investment analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.08.

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Corning Trading Down 6.2%

Corning stock opened at $128.38 on Tuesday. Corning has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $162.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.36.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $204,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $2,000,960.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,691.42. This represents a 81.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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