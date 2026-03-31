Range Financial Group LLC Sells 1,876 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the third quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $540.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.84.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,649.64. The trade was a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $355.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $406.56 and a 200-day moving average of $428.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.96, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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