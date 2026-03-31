Short Interest in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Rises By 34.1%

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 93,415 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the February 26th total of 69,648 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,006 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

Weyco Group Stock Up 0.9%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEYS. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Weyco Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weyco Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Weyco Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Weyco Group in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $305.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter.

Weyco Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.81%.

Weyco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc is a publicly traded footwear company (NASDAQ: WEYS) based in Glendale, Wisconsin, that designs, sources, markets and distributes branded footwear products. The company operates through a portfolio of five consumer brands—Florsheim, Stacy Adams, Nunn Bush, BOGS and Rafters—offering a full range of dress, casual and performance footwear for men and women.

The Florsheim brand, with roots dating back to 1892, provides classic and contemporary men’s dress shoe styles, while Stacy Adams and Nunn Bush deliver fashion-forward and casual offerings.

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