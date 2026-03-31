Sollinda Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Sollinda Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1,002.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,087 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 14.4% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $56,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,293,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,090,000 after purchasing an additional 635,369 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,768,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,472,000 after purchasing an additional 214,432 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,756,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,336,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,297,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,646,000 after buying an additional 150,899 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $188.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

See Also

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