Truist Financial Reaffirms Hold Rating for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.80% from the stock’s previous close.

PHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Phreesia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “moderate buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phreesia from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Phreesia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

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Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $689.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. Phreesia has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $32.76.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Evan Roberts sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $102,544.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 826,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,522,423.44. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,829 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $43,114.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 146,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,292.40. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 70,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,569 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,744,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,194,000 after purchasing an additional 39,540 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,882,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 557,265 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,399,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,987 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,000,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,841,000 after purchasing an additional 446,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,875,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,737,000 after purchasing an additional 211,262 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Phreesia

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Phreesia Company Profile

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Phreesia, Inc (NYSE: PHR) is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company’s cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

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