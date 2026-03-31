Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy” Rating

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

UMGNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Universal Music Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Universal Music Group Stock Up 3.3%

About Universal Music Group

OTCMKTS:UMGNF opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. Universal Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98.

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Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) is one of the world’s leading music entertainment companies, engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and brand partnerships. The company’s recorded music division encompasses a roster of major labels—such as Interscope Geffen A&M, Capitol Music Group, Republic Records, Island Records and Decca—and works with a diverse array of artists across genres ranging from pop and hip-hop to classical and jazz. Its music publishing arm, Universal Music Publishing Group, administers and exploits compositions by both established songwriters and emerging talent, providing licensing services for film, television, advertising and digital platforms.

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Universal Music Group operates on a truly global scale with regional offices in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa.

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