McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues Earnings Results

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average of $65.40.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Trending Headlines about McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Here are the key news stories impacting McCormick & Company, Incorporated this week:

Positive Sentiment: McCormick beat first‑quarter sales estimates on steady demand for seasonings and condiments, and the company reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook — supporting the revenue/earnings thesis behind the stock rally. Cholula sauce maker McCormick beats quarterly sales estimates on steady demand

McCormick beat first‑quarter sales estimates on steady demand for seasonings and condiments, and the company reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook — supporting the revenue/earnings thesis behind the stock rally. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets report McCormick is in advanced talks to combine with Unilever’s foods business in a transaction that would include roughly $15.7B of cash consideration with the majority paid in McCormick equity — a deal that could materially increase scale and create synergies for MKC shareholders. Unilever says nears deal to merge Foods unit with McCormick

Multiple outlets report McCormick is in advanced talks to combine with Unilever’s foods business in a transaction that would include roughly $15.7B of cash consideration with the majority paid in McCormick equity — a deal that could materially increase scale and create synergies for MKC shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Unilever and McCormick say talks are continuing but stressed there’s no certainty a deal will be reached; that keeps a meaningful portion of the move contingent on negotiations, approvals and deal terms. Unilever talks to merge foods with McCormick continue

Unilever and McCormick say talks are continuing but stressed there’s no certainty a deal will be reached; that keeps a meaningful portion of the move contingent on negotiations, approvals and deal terms. Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank cut its MKC price target from $70 to $59 (still a Buy), a reminder some analysts see more limited near‑term upside absent a closed deal and that analyst revisions can cap momentum. Deutsche Bank lowers MKC price target

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $335,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,775.64. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $339,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,529.68. This represents a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,300. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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