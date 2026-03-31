Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Monday, May 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

Itau Unibanco has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Itau Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Itau Unibanco Price Performance

ITUB opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.79. Itau Unibanco has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.

About Itau Unibanco

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco SA (NYSE: ITUB) is a Brazilian banking and financial services conglomerate headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed by the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008 and is one of the largest private-sector banks in Brazil and among the leading banks in Latin America. Itaú Unibanco is publicly listed in Brazil and maintains an international listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and wholesale banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.