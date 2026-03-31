Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

IMKTA stock opened at $90.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.74. Ingles Markets has a 52-week low of $59.09 and a 52-week high of $91.05.

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Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 1.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Ingles Markets Company Profile

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Ingles Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: IMKTA) is a family‐owned regional supermarket chain headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina. Since its founding in 1963 by Robert P. Ingle Sr., the company has grown to serve communities across the southeastern United States, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia and Alabama. Ingles Markets operates a full-service grocery platform, delivering a broad assortment of fresh produce, meat and seafood, bakery items, deli offerings and dairy products alongside pantry staples and household essentials.

In addition to traditional grocery departments, Ingles Markets provides in-store pharmacy services and fuel centers at many of its locations.

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