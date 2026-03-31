iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH) Short Interest Update

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,859 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the February 26th total of 6,589 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,595 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.30% of iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

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iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF USD (ITDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches. The fund is intended for investors who anticipate retiring around 2060 ITDH was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

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