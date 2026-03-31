Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Vox Royalty had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 million.

Vox Royalty Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of VOXR opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a market cap of $342.04 million, a P/E ratio of -123.73 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vox Royalty has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

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Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Vox Royalty’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vox Royalty

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXR. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Vox Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vox Royalty by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 28,211 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vox Royalty by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vox Royalty in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vox Royalty in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vox Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vox Royalty has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vox Royalty

About Vox Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. is a mining royalty and streaming company that acquires interest in precious and base metal projects around the world. By investing in royalty and metal stream agreements, the company provides non-dilutive financing to exploration and mining operators in exchange for a percentage of production revenue or metal offtake. This model allows Vox Royalty to build a steady cash-flow profile without the operational risks and capital expenditures associated with direct mine ownership.

Since its founding in 2018 and subsequent listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, Vox Royalty has assembled a diversified portfolio of royalty and stream interests covering gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel and other battery metals.

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