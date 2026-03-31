ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI) Short Interest Up 23.5% in March

ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 533,307 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 26th total of 431,909 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,443,368 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 0.7%
NYSEARCA:BITI opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -1.44. ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66.
ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 42.0%. This is a boost from ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF’s payout ratio is -39.21%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF
About ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF
The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.
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