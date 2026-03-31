Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives $20.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. DZ Bank raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd.

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Anglo American Stock Performance

Anglo American Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. Anglo American has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $26.04.

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Anglo American plc is a multinational mining company headquartered in London that explores for, mines, processes and markets a broad range of commodities. Its principal activities cover the extraction and processing of bulk and specialty metals and minerals, including copper, iron ore, platinum group metals (PGMs), diamonds, nickel and both metallurgical and thermal coal. Anglo American’s operations span the full value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to mineral processing, smelting, refining and the sale of mined products to industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

The company has a long history in the mining industry, having been established in the early 20th century and grown into one of the world’s major mining groups.

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