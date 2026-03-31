Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,230,982.40. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $480.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $527.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $643.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TMO. HSBC upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $653.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.