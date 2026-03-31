JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,904 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $63,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,449,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $363,256,000 after acquiring an additional 465,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

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Key Apple News

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Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $246.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $288.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.06 and a 200-day moving average of $263.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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