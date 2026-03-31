U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHALB) versus CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL) Head to Head Survey

CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) and U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CBL International and U-Haul’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL International N/A N/A N/A U-Haul 2.14% 1.64% 0.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of CBL International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of U-Haul shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL International $592.52 million 0.04 -$3.87 million N/A N/A U-Haul $5.83 billion 1.30 $367.09 million $0.48 89.29

This table compares CBL International and U-Haul”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

U-Haul has higher revenue and earnings than CBL International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CBL International and U-Haul, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL International 1 0 0 0 1.00 U-Haul 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

U-Haul beats CBL International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL International

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CBL International Limited, a marine fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. It facilitates vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders by purchasing marine fuel, including both fossil fuel and alternative fuel. The company’s services to its customers include vessel refueling options available at ports; arranges vessel refueling activities and local physical delivery of marine fuel; and coordinates vessel refueling schedule. It also offers trade credit; handles unforeseeable circumstances and provides contingency solutions; fulfills special requests related to vessel refueling; and handles disputes relates to quality and quantity issues on marine fuel. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. CBL International Limited operates as a subsidiary of CBL (Asia) Limited.

About U-Haul

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AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane. It also provides uhaul.com, an online marketplace that connects consumers to independent Moving Help service providers and independent self-storage affiliates; auto transport and tow dolly options to transport vehicles; and specialty boxes for dishes, computers, flat screen television, and sensitive electronic equipment, as well as tapes, security locks, and packing supplies. This segment rents its products and services through a network of approximately 2,100 company operated retail moving stores and 21,100 independent U-Haul dealers. As of March 31, 2022, it had a rental fleet of approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers, and 46,000 towing devices; and 1,844 self-storage locations with approximately 876,000 rentable storage units. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers loss adjusting and claims handling services. It also provides moving and storage protection packages, such as Safemove and Safetow packages, which offer moving and towing customers with a damage waiver, cargo protection, and medical and life insurance coverage; Safestor that protects storage customers from loss on their goods in storage; Safestor Mobile, which protects customers stored belongings; and Safemove Plus, which provides rental customers with a layer of primary liability protection. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life and health insurance products primarily to the senior market through the direct writing and reinsuring of life insurance, medicare supplement, and annuity policies. AMERCO was founded in 1945 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

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