Inv Vk Invt Ny $VTN Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN – Free Report) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 220,915 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inv Vk Invt Ny were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inv Vk Invt Ny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Inv Vk Invt Ny by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inv Vk Invt Ny during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Inv Vk Invt Ny by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Inv Vk Invt Ny Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE VTN opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. Inv Vk Invt Ny has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Inv Vk Invt Ny Announces Dividend

About Inv Vk Invt Ny

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade New York municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

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