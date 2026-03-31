Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 74,258 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $11,308,008.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,009.76. The trade was a 99.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $23,606,055.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,535. The trade was a 86.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,595,522 shares of company stock valued at $403,091,708 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Shares of DELL opened at $164.43 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $186.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.92 and a 200 day moving average of $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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